PHC shuts 64 quacks’ outlets

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 64quacks’ outlets during the last week.

In 357 raids on various types of treatment centres in different cities, enforcement teams of the PHC also found out that 76 quacks had quit their businesses. These teams visited 24 centres on average everyday. The maximum number of quackery centres sealed were 13 in Okara, while 12 each were in Lahore, Faisalabad Saddar and Muzaffargarh, NankanaSahab 8, and three each were in Jatoi and Jaranwalla. Out of the closed down centres, a major chunk was of the dental clinics. In Lahore, these wereShoaib Dental Clinic, American Dental Surgery, Ashraf Dental Clinic, Hassan Dental Clinic, Family Dental Surgery and Asif Dental Clinic, while National Clinical Lab and Clinic, AftabJirrah, Haji Medical Store, Majid Clinic, Taqwa Dawakhana and Raja Homoeopath Healthcare Clinic were also sealed.

As per a spokesperson of the commission, so far the PHC had conducted raids on more than 62 thousand treatment centres, sealed 24,267 quackery centres, and imposed a fine of around Rs 501 million on the quacks.