PHC, SHC halt provincial govts’ orders on cost of medicines

Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday halted provincial government’s order of increasing price of life-saving medicines by 15%. On the other hand, Sindh High Court (SHC) too passed orders against Sindh government for their move against pharmaceutical companies.

According to details, a two-judge bench in PHC comprising Judge Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Mussarrat Hilali stopped the imposition of provincial government’s order of price-hike of medicines by 15%.

A citizen Ismat Ullah Khan challenged Peshawar govt’s notification regarding increase in cost of the medicines. After the presentation of arguments of Advocate Noor Alim Khan, high court suspended Peshawar government’s notification. Moreover, the petitioner was instructed to inform the high court if any medicine company or medical store is found attempting to store or hide medicines.

PHC, issuing notices to the government as well as other pertaining bodies in the case, demanded submission of a reply before February 03.

