PHC sets aside orders barring Mohsin’s entry in NWA

Observer Report

Peshawar

The Peshawar High Court on Thursday set aside the North Waziristan administration’s directives barring Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Mohsin Dawar from entering the area. Dawar had challenged the administration’s order in the high court.

Ruling on it, the PHC in its decision, the first after the Federally Administered Tribal Areas’ merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, set aside the three-month ban imposed on Dawar’s entry by the deputy commissioner via a short order.

“The impugned order of political agent/district magistrate, North Waziristan Agency regarding expulsion of petitioner from the limits of North Waziristan is set aside,” said the PHC.

The Order of banning my entry into North Waziristan by Deputy Comissioner/ Political Agent North Waziristan has been set aside by Peshawar High Court. I am extremely thankful to our mentor and the living legend Lateef Afridi Lala for his legal and moral support. God bless you Lala.

Dawar, a lawyer by profession, is an active member of the PTM. He was also the chairman of the organising committee of the National Youth Organisation — a sub-organisation of the Awami National Party — before he was removed from the position in March 2018.