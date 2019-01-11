PHC sets aside death verdict awarded by military court

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Peshawar High Court on Thursday set aside the death sentence awarded to an accused by a military court. The accused Ameer Faisal had challenged his conviction by a military court in Peshawar High Court. A two-member divisional bench, headed by Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, heard the petition of the accused.

The counsel for the accused informed the court that his client was arrested from his home in Hangu in 2011 and was later shifted to unknown location. The family of the accused, counsel said, also approached the missing person’s commission which ordered registration of an FIR. However, he added, the accused was sentenced to death by a military court without providing him right to defense. The high court bench than set aside the death sentence of the accused Ameer Faisal.

In the meanwhile the Peshawar High Court on Thursday ordered the release of 14 members of a religious right-wing political party.

