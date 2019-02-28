PHC senior judge wounded in terrorist’s attack

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A senior judge of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) was Thursday wounded seriously in a terrorist attack in the provincial metropolis.

The PHC judge Muhammad Ayub was on his way to the Court when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car in Phase five of the posh locality Hayatabad town ship seriously wounding him and his driver.

“Two attackers riding on a motorcycle targeted Justice Ayub Khan’s car in Hayatabad’s Phase V and injured both him and his driver. Justice Khan was travelling to the high court for his hearings”. The Police said adding car has 10 to 12 bullet holes in it.

As the law enforcers rushed to the site of the attack, the rescue officials shifted Justice Khan and his driver to a nearby North West Hospital where the medics termed Justice Ayub’s condition as stable. The assailants, however, fled from the scene after committing the crime.

Police said the judge’s car was shot at from all four sides with a pistol and Kalashnikov. Senior Superintendent (SSP) of Police Operations Zahoor Afridi said two men opened fire on the judge’s car adding “Justice Ayub was given security; we are investigating why there was no security with the judge at the time of attack”.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth said the judge was shot in his arm and is out of danger adding he has ordered the Police authorities to apprehend the attackers as early as possible.

Justice Mohammad Ayub Khan was appointed as of judge of the Peshawar High Court in 2017. Before his elevation, Justice Ayub also served as judge of accountability court in Peshawar. He also remained registrar of the PHC.

While the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked for the early arrest of the culprits involved in the attack, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has strongly condemned the attack on a judge of the august court and called for a strike and demanded the culprits behind the attack be apprehended as soon as possible.

