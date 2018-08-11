PHC seals two drug addiction treatment centres

City Reporter

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday sealed two drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres for insufficient psychiatric, health and residential facilities after evacuating 39 inmates.

The PHC teams conducted raids at three treatment centres in the city, and closed down two facilities, which included Liaquat Hospital, and Bridge Rehab and Psychiatric Services. They got evacuated 33 patients and six individuals from the Hospital respectively prior to sealing these centres. The centres were functional without the requisite human resource, that is, psychiatrists, psychologists, doctors, para-medical staff and insufficient facilities like the residential and emergency cover.

Share on: WhatsApp