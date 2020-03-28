PHC seals lab for conducting rapid tests of suspected Covid-19 cases

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday sealed a collection centre and suspended services of a laboratory for violating its directions for using rapid testing instead of PCR of the suspected Covid-19 cases.

As per details, it has come to the notice of the PHC that Lab One was carrying out rapid diagnostics and serological tests – not considered up to the standards – for detection of Covid-19.

A PHC team sealed its Collection Centre in Garden Town, whereas services were suspended at its main branch, located on Multan Road.

Earlier, the PHC has directed all the public and private laboratories to refrain from carrying out such testing as false-negative tests could lead to local transmission, which may result in a large scale outbreak. This was in pursuance to a letter from the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

It has issued this letter in light of the recommendations of the National Institute of Health.

The Institute has not recommended any such immunochromatographic or serological rapid screening tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19 infections. The NIH has endorsed only PCR-based testing for the detection of Covid-19.

Moreover, the PHC has reiterated its earlier directions for not using the rapid test methods for Covid-19.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has been requested to direct the District Health Authorities to take action against the violating labs, and may seal the premises, if required.