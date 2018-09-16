PHC seals 97 fake clinics of quacks

During the continuing drive against quacks, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 97 businesses of quacks in different cities during the last week.

The PHC teams took action against quacks in six cities, including Lahore, along with the police and district authorities. The teams visited 553 treatment centres, and closed down 97 outlets of quacks. As per the data, 255 quacks had quit quackery due to the ongoing operation.

In Vehari, 24 centres, Sheikhupura 22, Kasur 21, Lahore 11, Rawalpindi 10, and ninei Attock were sealed.— APP

