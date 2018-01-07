PHC seals 5 maternity homes, serves notices on 24

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Healthcare Commissionhas sealed five, served notices on 24 and challaned two maternity homes and gynaecentres, and initiated further proceedings.

As per details, during the last two days different teams of the PHC carried out inspections of 90 centres in different parts of the metropolis. Out of these, five were sealed since these were neither registered with the Commission nor had employed qualified staff to carryout functions. These sealed premises were: Maryam Maternity Home GarhiShahu, Al-Khair Medical and Ultrasound CentreGulberg, RahatMedical andGynae Centre and Ali Medical andGynae Centre ThokarNiaz Beg, and Maryum ClinicTemple Road. Also, another HCE was stopped from working. Moreover, 25 registered centres were allowed to function with the direction that these should get licensed from the PHC. The teams also checked the disposal system of the registered HCEs, and instructed these to follow special instructions for disposing off the wastage. The spokesperson of the PHC said roughly over 70 per cent of the complaints investigated by the Commission pertained to obstetrics and gynaecology, and subsequent investigations revealed unqualified medical practitioners and quacks were running these centres.