PHC seals 37 quackery outlets

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed off 37 quackery outlets in raids in three cities.

According to details, the maximum number of quackery outlets, that is, 15, were sealed in Lahore, which was followed by 13 in Kasur and nine in Sheikhupura districts.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission teams, accompanied by the officials of the district administration and police, visited 165centres, and as per the data, found 61quacks had opted for other businesses.

In Lahore, centres of seven hakeems and bone-setters, six general quacks and two fake dentists sealed. These were: Al-Noor Dawakhana, Kashif Jarrah, Shifakhana Jarrah Baba Bilowalla, Ahmed Jarrah Shifakhana, Iftikhar Fatu Clinic, Soofi Dawakhana, Noori Dawakhana, Sarwar Clinic, Siddique Clinic, Sharif Clinic, Maryam Clinic, Akbar Clinic Bashir Clinic, SK Dental and Clinic and Dental Care Clinic.