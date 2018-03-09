PHC seals 26 clinics

Multan

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Thursday sealed 26 clinics of quacks during a crackdown here. The Commission teams conducted raids in various parts of the city and sealed clinics including Javed Medical Store, Aslam Clinic, Abdul Jabbar Clinic, Javed Clinic, Al-Darwaish Clinic, Rana Medical Store, Bilawal Clinic, Altaf Clinic, Abbas Medical Store, Dogar Clinic and Dispensary, Mushtaq Clinic, Muhammad Wakeel Jurah, Ramzan Clinic, Raheem Clinic, Madeena Clinic, Aadil Medical Store, Al-Mehmood Suleman Clinic, Irshad Clinic, Khan Ashfaq Dental and some other clinics.

Similarly, Moleculare Lab, Faqeer Dawakhana, Pansar Haseena, and Bushra Maternity Home were also closed. The Commission had already sealed 47 fake treatment centres in two days in the city. During the ongoing campaign, the Commission has sealed ovrer 7,800 fake treatment centres and imposed Rs59 million fine on them. Salman Mubarak of the Rotary Club of Multan Cantt has been awarded the prestigious Regional Service Award for a Polio-Free World. This year 55 dedicated Rotarians were selected from the world divided into seven regions.

Mubarak, a dedicated Rotarian since 1999, has been actively working for Polio Eradication since 2005 and has represented Pakistan at the international forums. He is an active member of the World’s Greatest Meal programme and has also been the Country Chair for Rotarian Action Group for the Population Development since 2015. The Rotary has committed to raising US 50 million dollars per year over the next three years in support of global polio eradication efforts.—APP