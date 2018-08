Staff Reporter

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Monday sealed 26 quack centres in different cities.

The PHC teams conducted raids on 110 treatment centres in Lahore, Gujranwala, Toba Tek Singh, Okara and Khushab.

As per the information provided by these teams, 26 businesses of quacks were closed down, while 38 had changed their businesses.

Among the sealed centres, eight were in Gujranwala, five each in Okara and Khushab, while four each in TT Singh and Lahore.

