PHC seals 24 quacks’ businesses

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 24 businesses of quacks in the city, and initiated further proceedings against them.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, in their actions during the last two days, the PHC teams had sealed 24 businesses which included 19general quacks, two homoeopaths and one each fake dentist, maternity home and bone-setter.

At 19 centres of quacks were posing as general physicians, which included Tauheed Clinic and Medical Store, Khawaja Clinic, Abdul Rasheed Dispensary, Shafiq Clinic, Abbas Clinic and Hafiz Pharmacy, Zahid Clinic, Bhatti Clinic, Rizwan Clinic and Allah Nawaz Clinic, Javaid Medical Centre, Wajid Clinic, Saif Clinic, Zahra Medical Centre, Eman Clinic, Al-Shafi Dawakhana, Sajjad Clinic, Qamar Clinic, Naveed Clinic, Barkat Clinic and Abdur Razzaq Clinic. Moreover, besides sealing Qadri Homoeopathic Clinic and Haider Homoeo Clinic, Hafiz Dental Clinic, Manzoor Ahmed Jarrah and Naseem Maternity Home were also closed down.

It is pertinent to mention that the PHC sealed more than 7,700 businesses of quacks and imposed a fine of Rs58 million.