PHC seals 10,772 bogus clinics, 43 drug-addiction treatment centres

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has given registrations to 15,425 clinics and closed down 10,772 fake treatment centres of quacks during the last year.

The PHC also closed down 43 drug-addiction treatment centres and addressed 62 complaints about medical and treatment irregularities. The commission organised 200 workshops where 7,674 HCSPs, managers and staff of 7,062 medical centres was trained as per requirements of implementation of minimum service delivery standards (MSDS).

In its annual performance report, the commission stated that it gave registration and licences to the healthcare establishments (HCEs) as per its Act 2010, and so far it had registered over 54,000 and licensed 36,250 HCEs.

The PHC has developed MSDS for all kinds of HCEs, and thus it arranged 552 workshops for training of 22,287 HCSPs of over 18,000 HCEs, and carried out 17,442 inspections.

In 2018, the enforcement teams of the PHC conducted raids on 30,500 and closed down 10,772 quackery centres. Since July 2015, the commission sealed 17,500 illegal outlets.

During the last year, the Complaints Directorate completed investigations into 62 complaints, and issued orders for criminal and departmental proceedings against those found involved in medical malpractice, while imposing a fine of Rs 47 million on the HCEs.

The commission conducted raids on 82 drug-addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres also, and evacuated 672 persons.

Pakistan is nearing to be a polio-free country with only eight new cases of the disease reported and none in the province of Punjab last year, Director Health Services Punjab Dr Munir Ahemd said on Sunday.

Talking to media, Dr Munir said three cases each were reported in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and Balochistan, and one each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

He said Pakistan would soon become polio-free as hective efforts were being made to achieve the target.

About the current four-day anti-polio drive, he said some 19.2 million children across the country had been administered polio drops.

It may be mentioned that the National Action Plan for Polio Eradication is being implemented in the province with full vigour and international agencies have also acknowledged the Punjab government’s efforts in this regard.

Dr Munir said the people’s cooperation was crucial in combating polio. All the departments concerned should play their due role in enhancing public awareness about the crippling disease, he added.

