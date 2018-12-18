PHC ready to extend regular courts to tribal districts

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) is all set to extend regular courts to the tribal districts for safeguarding the constitutionally guaranteed rights of tribal people. According to an official communique issued here on Monday, PHC was waiting for the necessary notifications by the Provincial Government to declare the seven new districts as Session Divisions and create/sanction the required posts.

It said as early as in July this year, PHC had moved a summary to KP Chief Minister seeking notification for the establishment of Session Courts and Courts of Senior Civil Judge in the newly created tribal districts. The official communique hoped that necessary arrangements would be carried out by the Government at the earliest so that this state of uncertainty be settled.

It said the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Human Rights case no. 70788-/2018 in the matter regarding required system in Tribal areas after 25th Constitutional amendment has taken notice of this situation and the Provincial Government amongst others were served notices.

It is highlighted that Peshawar High Court has recently declared the interim Governance Regulation, 2018 as ultra vires the Constitution and had set a time line of 30-day for establishment of regular courts in the erstwhile FATA in writ petition No.3098-p/2018 on 30/10/2018.

