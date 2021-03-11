PHC orders ban on TikTok mobile app

PESHAWAR – Peshawar High Court (PHC) has imposed a ban on video-sharing social networking service TikTok.

The orders were issued by PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, who was hearing a petition, filed by an advocate Nazish Muzaffar.

During the hearing, CJP Qaisar Khan said that the content found on Tik Tok does not adhere to the values and norms of our culture. This was followed by Director General Pakistan Telecommunication authority saying that they have requested the Tik Tok authorities to regulate the videos that are not deemed appropriate.

Earlier in July, PTA issued a warning to Tik Tok asking the relevant authorities to remove the obscene and immoral content available on it.