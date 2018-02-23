PHC moved to transfer Asma Rani murder case from Kohat to Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday summoned the police official investigating the murder of a medical student Asma Rani in Kohat along with record of the case on next hearing.

A bench of the high court was hearing a petition filed by the brother of the deceased girl seeking the transfer of the murder case from Kohat to Peshawar.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that the suspected murderer of Asma Rani belonged to an influential family. He was using his influence to extend threats to the victim’s family, he added.

He said this was the reason that no lawyer was ready to plead the case on behalf of her family in Kohat.

The counsel, thus, pleaded with the high court to order the transfer of the case from Kohat to any court in Peshawar for trial.

Orignally published by INP