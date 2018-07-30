PHC London opens account for ‘Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams Fund 2018’

Islamabad

In compliance with the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the High Commission for Pakistan in London has opened an account, namely, ‘Diamer Basha & Mohmand Dam Fund 2018’, says a message received here from London. The donations collected through the fund from the Pakistani community will go to the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The details of the account are as under: ‘Title of Account: Diamer Basha & Mohmand Dam Fund 2018’, ‘Account No: 01953901’, ‘Sort Code: 60-91-70’, ‘Bank Name: United Bank Limited,’ and ‘C/O Pakistan High Commission 34-36 Lowndes Square London SW1X 9JN’. “The members of the Pakistani community, who wish to contribute towards the fund, may deposit their donations in the established account,” said a press release issued by the high commission.

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Food and Agriculture, Planning and development Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan stressed the need for constructing big dams in the country to avoid disaster. The Minister appreciated the chief justice of Supreme Court Mian Saqib Nisar vision who took a timely decision to construct Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

“It is also encouraging to see other sectors contributing to the construction of the dams voluntarily,” he said, adding various banks had also opened special accounts to receive donations, which would be directly supervised by the court. One of the biggest causes of the energy crisis is scarcity of water because we do not have a proper system water storage due to which water is wasted, he added.—APP

