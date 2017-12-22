PHC holds first MSDS training session for hakeems

Staff Reporter

As a part of its comprehensive training programme for hakeems, the Punjab Healthcare Commission holds the first session on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) here on Thursday.

The training, which was attended by 24 hakeems, was meant to train them in the better patient-care, treatment methods, provision of medicines, rights of patients, infection control, administrative matters, human resource and usage of the information technology. The aim was to improve the tibb treatment by implementing the MSDS, which have been developed recently for the Matabs.

In his opening remarks, Director Clinical Governance and Organisational Standards Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya highlighted importance of such trainings for the hakeems. Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan mentioned that the training was meant to improve quality of the tibb healthcare service on pattern of the allopathic and homeopathic treatments.

“The PHC is the first independent organisation making efforts for improving the health service delivery in all fields. To meet this end, the Commission is providing training to all health service providers and healthcare establishments, both public and private, on the MSDS,” he said, while highlighting objectives of the trainings which aimed at betterment of the treatment facilities.