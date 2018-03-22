PHC holds consultation on MSDS implementation for Hospital Waste

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Healthcare Commission held a consultative meeting with all stakeholders with implementation of the Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) related to the Punjab Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan and the proceedings were conducted by Director Clinical Governance and Organizational Standards Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sulehria, who also briefed the participants about applicable laws, responsibilities of departments local bodies, municipal and town committees and various functionaries in hospitals.

Senior officers of the departments, representatives from solid waste management companies and managers of private hospitals from all over Punjab participated.

Dr Sulehria apprised those attending of their legal obligations and the role of the PHC in improving delivery of quality healthcare services and ensuring safety of patients and service providers through the implementation of hospital infection control protocols, pertinent laws etc.

The participants discussed issues being faced by hospitals and stressed that all agencies and departments actively play their assigned roles to ensure proper disposal of infectious waste on regular basis.

The participants recommended that awareness and training be imparted to the staff concerned to ensure implementation of the rules and regulations and establish robust onside and offside monitoring to check pilferage.

The meeting also highlighted that the Provincial Sustainable Development Fund be operational.

In order to resolve the issues of interpretation of international guidelines vis-a-vie Punjab Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014, it was decided to constitute a technical working group comprising representatives of the Punjab Healthcare Commission, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Environment Protection Department and Hepatitis Control Programme for clarifying required actions and roles of responsible executing agencies.