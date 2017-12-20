PHC holds consultation with experts for labs’ MSDS, licensing

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Tuesday held a consultation with senior pathologists,experts and other stakeholders regardingdissemination of the MSDS for laboratories, and the parameters for the registration and licensing of the clinical and pathology laboratories.

Amongst the participants included senior faculty medical colleges and pathologists from the public and private sector from across Punjab including Attock, Mianwali, Bhakakr, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Sargodha, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bahawalpur and Okara besides participants form Lahore. Participants also included representatives from ShaukatKhanum Memorial Hospital, Agha Khan University Hospital Laboratory, Exell Lab and Chughtai Lahore Laboratory. Former Commandant Armed Forces Institute of Pathology and President College of Pathologists Prof Dr Farooq Ahmed Khan also rendered expert opinion on the subject. The participants appreciated the initiative of the PHC towards theimprovement of the quality of healthcare service in consultation with the stakeholders.

Director Clinical Governance and Organisational Standards PHCDr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya gave a detailed presentation to the participants about the PHC and its regulatory framework.He informed the meeting that the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for all major categories of the healthcare establishments had been developed through extensive consultations with the relevant stakeholders, and were under implementation at HCEs after approval of govt.