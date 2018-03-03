PHC hints at staying Senate elections if Baldev not sworn in

Serves contempt notice on KP Assembly Speaker

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Peshawar High Court Friday warned to stay the Senate elections scheduled to be held on Saturday (today) if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly failed to administer oath to the MPA Baldev Kumar, who is accused in the murder of a PTI lawmaker on minority seat, Sardar Soran Singh.

This warning came in the back drop of stopping the MPA elect Baldev Kumar from taking oath of the KP assembly member by the law makers in the house. The Members from both the opposition and the treasury in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, earlier in the morning on Friday joined hands to block the administering of oath to MPA-elect Baldev Kumar.

Later in the afternoon the Peshawar High Court also severed contempt of court notice on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for not administering oath to Baldev Kumar.

Hearing a petition filed by Amarnaat regarding provincial lawmaker elected on minority seat Buldev Kumar, two-member bench of PHC comprised Justice Ikramullah and Justice Ayub Khan asked as to why oath had not been taken from Kumar. The bench remarked that maintaining quorum and the floor was the duty of the Speaker.

Earlier during a hearing on Friday in Peshawar High Court regarding the oath-taking, the court ordered Kumar be sworn in as an MPA and Justice Ikramullah Khan warned that failure to do so will lead to the issuance of stay order on Senate elections. The court also sought a response from the advocate general of KP regarding the oath-taking of Kumar.

On February 8, PHC, it may be recalled, had directed the KP Assembly speaker to issue order of production of Kumar, the petitioner, to administer his oath as an MPA of KP on minority seat in terms of Article 65 of the Constitution.

He had filed a separate petition with Peshawar High Court, seeking permission to attend KP Assembly proceedings. On February 27, Kumar was produced in the KP Assembly for taking oath as MPA on the orders of the Peshawar High Court, but he had to be escorted out to the assembly lobby with the help of security personnel when PTI MPA Arbab Jahandad hurled a shoe at him.

Kumar was accused in Soran Singh’s murder in April