PHC grants transit bail to Imran

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted transit bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till June 25 in different cases registered against him in connection with May 25 ‘Azadi March’.

The PTI chief filed a plea in PHC through his counsel Advocate Babar Awan. Imran Khan also appeared before the court while the petition was heard by PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan. The judge approved bail till June 25 and subsequently forwarded the orders to the additional sessions judge of Islamabad.

On May 26, a first information report (FIR) was registered at the Kohsar police station at the complaint of Sub-Inspector (SI) Asif Raza under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public service), 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The second FIR was registered on the same day at 3:20 am on the complaint of SI Ghulam Sarwar.