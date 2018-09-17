PHC gets international certification

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has been awarded an international certification over its quality management system for fulfilling requirements of the International Quality Standard Specifications.

By meeting the rigorous criteria for the ISO 9001:2015 standards, the PHC had shown its ability to consistently deliver an effective quality management system and drive continuous improvements to its services and internal processes.

This international certification is now a true testament to the PHC’s dedication to the highest levels of quality management in its procedures and processes.

With this, it stands proven that the Commission is practising standards to consistently and efficiently provide services for meeting the treatment needs of citizens and regulatory requirements of the healthcare establishments.

The spokesperson said that it is a moment of great satisfaction and inspiration for the PHC that its quality controls and processes are in line with the ISO 9001:2015 standards. “It is a team approach of applying quality management system, which will drive the PHC to continuously deliver outstanding levels of service excellence,” he said.

