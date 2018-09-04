PHC engine of anti-quackery drive: Yasmin

Staff Reporter

Minister for Health Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) should work as engine of anti-quackery drive and maximum compensation of complaints lodged by general masses should be ensured. She was chairing her first meeting on healthcare watchdog Punjab Healthcare Commission. Chief Operating Officer (COO) PHC Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan briefed the minister about achievements of his department. Taking notice of lapse in recoveries on account of fines, she directed the COO to recover the amount on fast tracks.

