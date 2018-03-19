PHC closes down clinics, shops of 7900 quacks

Staff Reporter

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed down clinics and shops of 7900 quacks besides charging fine of Rs. 60 million during the current drive against the quack in the whole province, sources revealed it here.

Talking to media the spokesman while confirming this further said that during the last two days, the PHC teams had sealed 26 more clinics of quacks in city only which comprised of 13 general quacks, seven fake dentists, four hakeems and two bone-setters. 13 quacks were posing as general physicians, which included Riaz Clinic, Iqbal Clinic, Ali Clinic, Hafsa Clinic, Asghar Clinic, Sher-e-Rabbani Clinic, Fauji Clinic and Medical Store, Ghazanfar Clinic, Ajmal Clinic, Lasani Clinic, Tauseef Clinic, Al-Shifa Clinic and Ali Children Clinic.

The teams also sealed seven fake dentists, which were: Shamsi Dental and Optical Centre Syed Dental Care Centre, Allah Ditta Dental Clinic, Rehman Dental Clinic, Doctors Dental Clinic, Tasleem Tufail Dental Clinic and Dental Care Clinic. Five outlets of hakeems, that is, Chishti Dawakhana (two businesses), Baba Siraj Dawakhana and Hadri Shifa Khana Jarrah, and two bone-setters Allah Dita Hadi Jorr and Yousaf Jarrah were also closed down. The PHC has sealed more than 7,900 clinics and shops of quacks in different forms and imposed a fine of Rs 60.8 million so far, the PHC sources said and confirmed.