PHC closes down clinics of 26 quacks

Staff Reporter

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) during a drive against quacks has inspected scores of clinics in city and closed down 26 more clinics and shops running by quacks and initiated further proceedings against them.

During the last two days, the PHC teams have sealed 26 clinics and shops of quacks which comprised of 13 general quacks, seven fake dentists, four hakeems and two bone-setters.

13 quacks were posing as general physicians, which included by the name of Riaz Clinic, Iqbal Clinic, Ali Clinic, Hafsa Clinic, Asghar Clinic, Sher-e-Rabbani Clinic, Fauji Clinic and Medical Store, Ghazanfar Clinic, Ajmal Clinic, Lasani Clinic, Tauseef Clinic, Al-Shifa Clinic and Ali Children Clinic.

The teams also sealed seven fake dentists including Shamsi Dental and Optical Centre Syed Dental Care Centre, Allah Ditta Dental Clinic, Rehman Dental Clinic, Doctors Dental Clinic, Tasleem Tufail Dental Clinic and Dental Care Clinic.

Five outlets of hakeems, including Chishti Dawakhana (two shops), Baba Siraj Dawakhana and Hadri Shifa Khana Jarrah, and two bone-setters Allah Dita Hadi Jorr and Yousaf Jarrah were also closed down.