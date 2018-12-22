PHC closes down 52 quackery centres

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has closed down 52 quackery centres during its crackdown in eight tehsils.

The PHC enforcement teams, in their surprise raids on 253 treatment centres, sealed 52 quackery outlets, which included nine each in Sargodha and Taunsa, Sialkot 8, seven each in Chakwal, Gujrat and Samundari.

Four centres were closed down in Lahore, including Al-Saudia Tibi Foundation, Babar Dental Clinic, Manzoor Hussain Clinic and Ramzan Clinic.

The follow-up raid showed that 64 quackery centres had been changed into some other businesses.

Also, 99 quackery outlets were sealed during the last week, while the PHC teams visited 495 treatment centres. As many as 133 quackery centres were found to have been replaced with other businesses.—Agencies

