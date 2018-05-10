PHC CJ orders posting of 15 judicial officers

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Peshawar has ordered the posting/transfers of fifteen Judicial Officers in the public interest with immediate effect. According to a notification of the Peshawar High Court Peshawar Mr. Rajab Ali, District & Sessions judge (Judge on special task) (Custody Cases) Nowshera has been transferred to Karak, Mr. Nasrullah Khan Gandapur, District & Sessions judge Karak has been transferred to Nowhshera, Mr. Fakhar Zaman, District & Sessions judge B annu has been transferred to Swabi (Lahor) as Judge on Special task (Custody Cases),.

Likewise Mr. Jehanzaib Shinwari, Additional District & Sessions judge Bannu has been given Additional Charge of District & Sessions Judge Bannu, Mr. Muhammad Ishaq, Civil Judge -Cum -Judicial Magistrate Kohistan (Dassu) has been transferred to Mansehera, Mr. Qaiser Khan Afridi, Civil Judge-Cum-Judicial Magistrate D.I.Khan has been transferred to Charsadda (Tangi), Mr. Ihsan UI Haq, Civil Judge- Cum-Judicial Magistrate Charsadda (Tangi) has been transferred to Swabi.