PHC blast key suspect arrested

Peshawar

Police have claimed arrest of the key suspect of Peshawar High Court Blast at the parking lot of the High Court on Monday, a private TV channel reported on Wednesday.

The accused has been a national of neighboring Afghanistan, local police said.

At least 12 persons including a policeman were injured in the blast in a rickshaw at the high court.

Accused Ikramullah was entered in Pakistan on December 12, 2019 via the Chaman border crossing, police said. He was staying at a hotel near Peshawar’s Haji Camp bus terminal.

Police officials have claimed that the accused had committed crime for money offered by an operative of the outlawed Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).—INP