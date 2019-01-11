PHC asks NAB not to arrest Capt Safdar

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) not to arrest Captain (rtd) Mohammad Safdar the sin in law of former Prime Minister and PML Supremo Nawaz Sharif without warrants. The learned court, however, also directed Captain Safdar to cooperate with the anti-graft body in the investigations.

The restraining order came on a petition filed by PML leader and spouse of Maryam Nawaz Captain Safdar who had approached the high court fearing his arrest by the corruption watchdog in a case pertaining to accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The petitioner’s counsel contended before the court that NAB could arrest his client in an inquiry being carried out against him. “NAB summons in one case but arrests in another case,” he said in reference to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest inside the NAB Lahore office in the Ashiana Iqbal housing case.

NAB prosecutor Jamil Khan, however, complained that Captain Safdar never showed up when he is summoned. “You should appear before NAB when you are summoned. Why do you worry,” asked Justice Rooh ul Amin, a member of the bench. The court restrained the Bureau from arresting him without warrants and directed it to issue his warrants at least 10 days before his arrest if it intended to do so.

