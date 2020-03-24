PHC asks dentists to adopt highest precautions

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has issued an advisory to the dental practitioners across the province to adopt maximum precautionary measures for avoiding the spread of the coronavirus.

The PHC has instructed the dental surgeons to plan visits of their patients in such a way that there is no over-crowding and display coronavirus-related information material at their clinics. Moreover, dental surgeons have been asked to encourage their patients not to visit clinics unless there is an unavoidable emergency. They have been asked to avoid intraoral x-rays as much as possible.

Besides keeping their hygiene at best and ensuring the availability of disinfectants, antiseptics, sanitisers, and soap for handwashing, the dental practitioners and their staff must use personal protective equipment, including latex gloves, face mask (preferably N95), goggles, disposable gowns, disposable caps, etc. They must also ensure the usage of disposable instruments, as much as possible, especially disposable suction tip and napkins.

They should follow strict infection prevention measures including sterilisation of equipment, linen, dental chair, instrument tray, spitting bowl and disposables before and after every procedure. They have been advised to have proper cross infection control measures, while touching light handles and switches, control buttons, headrest, glass filters, triple syringes, etc.

The Chief Executive Officers of the District Health Authorities have been directed to ensure implementation of these andalready-issuedguidelines. They have also been urged to act against quack dental practitioners.