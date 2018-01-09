PHC approves bail plea of Maulana Sufi Muhammad

PESHAWAR : The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday approved the bail plea of Maulana Sufi Muhammad, the founder of Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Shariat-e-Mohammadi (TNSM).

Hearing the case today, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth approved the bail after petitioner’s lawyer argued that Sufi Maulana Sufi remained in prison for a long time despite sickness and old age. The lawyer requested the court to accept the bail plea of Sufi Maulana for medical purposes.

Sufi Muhammad was arrested on June 3, 2009 by Pakistan army during military operation “Operation Black Thunderstorm” in Swat against the Taliban.

He was arrested along with his aides Mohammad Alam, and his spokesperson, Ameer Izzat Khan for inciting violence and committing terrorism. The cleric had been charged with sedition, aiding terrorism and conspiracy.

His arrest came weeks shortly after a peace deal between the then PPP government and TNSM. Under the deal, President Asif Ali Zardari had signed the Nizam-e-Adl Regulation law for Swat, paving way for the implementation of Sharia in the Malakand region on April 13, 2009.

Six days after the signing of the law, Sufi Muhammad told a gathering of supporters that “democracy was un-Islamic” and that decisions made in the Qazi courts under the Nizam-e-Adl Law could not be appealed in Pakistan’s judicial system.

He had demanded the central government withdraw all judges from Malakand within four days and set up a Darul Qaza, an Islamic supreme court, to hear appeals from local Sharia courts.

Sufi Muhammad is the father-in-law of Mullah Fazlullah, chief of the the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Sufi Muhammad was wanted in several cases registered against him. He had submitted a petition for bail plea in PHC.

Orignally published by NNI