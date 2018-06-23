PHC anti-quackery teams attacked, FIRs registered

Staff Reporter

Some unknown assailants attacked the anti-quackery teams of the Punjab Healthcare Commission on Friday in different areas, while the police have registered FIRs, and are investigating.

When officers of the PHC were travelling back in their official vehicle from Gujjar Colony Chandaroy Road in city after sealing businesses of quacks, unknown motorcycle riders resorted to direct firing on their vehicle.

Fortunately driver and teams members reached destination safely. The second incident took place in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, when supporters of one quack namely alleged Yasir attacked the PHC team, which was about to close down the quackery outlet.

The police stations of the respective areas have registered FIRs. Chief Operating Officer PHC Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan said the crackdown on quacks would continue, and the teams would keep on working in the field.

Moreover, the PHC has written a letter to the Inspector General Police Punjab for providing security to the field teams.

Despite attacks on the teams, the PHC sealed another 45 quackery outlets, which included 17 in Lahore, 16 in Kasur and 12 in Sheikhupura.

In Lahore, Al-Noor Clinic, Hashim Fazal Elahi Naqshbandi Clinic, Mian Hadi Jorr, Aslam Clinic, Abdul Wasi Clinic, AH Naseem Clinic, Muhammad Saleem Jarrah, Sohail Clinic, Chishti Sabri Shifa Khana, Nazir Clinic, Bilal Clinic, Javed Iqbal Clinic, Rizwan Clinic, Al-Saudia Clinic, Imran Clinic, Ali Dental Clinic and Awais Clinic were closed down.