Phase-III of PM Education Reforms Programme

Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has prepared PC-1 for Phase-III of the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme costing Rs3 billion and forwarded to Planning and Development Division for the approval. The amount would be approved under the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) projects, said Advisor to the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme Ali Raza on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said the amount would be utilized for the renovation of remaining 200 schools, colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said that the tender of further 130 buses has also been prepared which is likely to be signed this week. The buses would be provided to facilitate the students of federal public schools under PM Education Reforms Programme, he added.—APP

Related