PHAs to plant one million saplings

More than one million saplings would be planted in spring under Parks & Horticulture Authorities (PHAs) in the Punjab during next two months.

This was decided in a meeting headed by Minister for Housing & Urban Development, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed which was attended by Chairmen and Director Generals of PHAs of entire province.

Addressing the meeting, Mahmood ur Rasheed said that beautifying the cities of the province is a priority of the Punjab government in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that PHAs will have to play an active role in this regard.

He directed that feasible proposals should be finalized for beautifying parks and construction and rehabilitation of green-belts along roads. The meeting also discussed various issues about the targets of upcoming tree plantation campaign and results of previous monsoon tree plantations.

High-ups of various PHAs including Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi and Dera Ghazi Khan also gave briefings about different matters pertaining to administrative issues and revenue generation. It was also decided to set up a committee to devise proposals for increasing the income of PHAs. This committee will submit its report within next 10 days.

