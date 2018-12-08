PHA’s 184 employees regularized

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan approved provincialization of six provincial roads along-with their nomenclatures. He also approved regularization of 148 contract employees of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority PHA and technical allowance for graduate engineers working in the field under Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority.

Approval to this effect was given in the 16th annual meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Council held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Minister for communication and works Akbar Ayub, Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash and other concerned authorities attended.

The meeting was briefed about the implementation status on decisions taken in the last meeting of Council.

Meeting approved annual development program of Council for year 2018-19.

The meeting also approved the proposed maintenance plan for 2018-19 and budget of Council for 2018-19. The meeting was told that presently Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority is the custodian of 34 Provincial Highways with the total length of 2790 KM.

The previous meeting of the Council had approved provincialization of Manglawar to Malamjabba road District Swat and Sirikot to Goodwalian bypass road and the decision has been implemented.

Share on: WhatsApp