Pharmaceutical exports to touch $2bn mark: Sarwar

Pakistan is passing through many severe challenges now-a-days and the problems surfaced in the last three months are the result of wrong economic policies of previous 70 years.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said while speaking to reporters after inaugurating the three-day 8th Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2019 Exhibition and Conference here at Expo Centre Lahore on Tuesday.

The governor maintained that Pakistani pharmaceutical exports can be enhanced up to $ 2 billion in next two to three years and the PTI government will provide all possible support to solve the its problems.

“It’s not possible to solve the problems the nation has been facing overnight. We have two options of whether to solve the problems on temporary basis and bring the country towards disaster or face realities by accepting challenges with long-term strategy,” Sarwar responded to a reporter’s question.

The Governor said the PTI had formed the government with the legacy of internal and external borrowings and debts left by previous regimes. “Give this government some breathing space and time to deliver as even the party activist keeps an eye on our policies with critical angle and supports us on principles, he urged.

Asked if the NAB chairman should appear before the parliament, Sarwar said the incumbent chairman was appointed on the recommendation of both PML-N and PPP while the PTI believes every institution is accountable before the parliament. “There is no issue if the chairman appears before the parliamentarians for questioning”, the governor said.

To a query involving Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan’s accountability through forming JIT, Sarwar said he believed in indiscriminate accountability for all and expected from all institutions concerned not to spare even PTI.

He said pharmaceutical exports can be enhanced up to $ 2 billion in next three years, adding the federal as well as Punjab government would extend every possible cooperation and support to the pharmaceutical industry.

The Governor said Hepatitis has become biggest challenge in the country as up to 20 percent citizens are suffering from the disease. A concentrated effort by a conglomeration of NGOs including Sarwar Foundation has begun with a target of conducting tests of 100,000 people.

Sarwar said he is thankful to the pharmaceutical industry for pledging medicines worth 150 million for 5,000 inmates, policemen and others who are suffering from Hepatitis.

To a question about increase in prices of medicines, Sarwar said the government has initiated efforts to bring down the cost of production of medicines and other products in terms of regional and global competitiveness. “Unfortunately the fluctuation in US dollar rate has affected the prices of goods used in manufacturing medicines as raw material is usually imported. The government doesn’t want to close down units,” he told.

Zahid Saeed, the Chairman of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (Centre), told reporters that Pakistani pharmaceutical industry is exporting medicines worth $ 300 million.

