Pharma industry must be run on commercially viable lines

Reasons behind scarcity of drugs

Aqamuddin Khan

It is being alleged that in Pakistan, hundreds of medicines, including life-saving drugs, have gone out of reach of the common man as medicine manufacturers, including many multinational pharma companies, have increased prices by over 100 per cent during the last few months. As a result, it is said, that either these medicines are being smuggled into the country and are being sold at exorbitant prices or spurious medicines have made their way into the market and are being sold in place of the genuine medicines. In either case, the sufferer at the end of the day is the public.

Pakistan’s pharma industry (comprising both local and foreign companies) has been saying for a long time that a formal and transparent Drugs Pricing Policy must be put in place which should take into account the ever-increasing inflationary pressures which occur due to many factors, such as the rising cost of energy, cost of fuel, labour wages, increasing cost of raw material imports, etc. The last price increase in view of inflationary pressures was put into effect by the government in 2001-2. After this, there was no increase allowed. The last adjustment in prices was allowed in October 2013 and it was to the extent of just 15 per cent whereas the Pakistan pharma industry claims that the cost of medicine production in Pakistan has risen by over 94%.

It would be useful to remember that Pakistan has to import all raw materials required in the manufacture of medicines since none of these items are available locally. The rising cost of import of raw materials from foreign markets is a major factor in the increase in medicine prices.

Earlier, drug pricing was supported by two interim stay orders granted by the Sindh High Court. One stay order was granted in favour of the Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Association (PPMA) and the Pharma Bureau (PB). The other stay order was granted in favour of a number of pharmaceutical companies and the SHC allowed them to adjust prices in view of the rising cost of inputs.

In February 2018, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan challenged the jurisdiction and decisions of the Sindh High Court on granting indiscriminate stay orders, apparently without due consideration of various petitions and suits filed before it by numerous petitioners, including the pharmaceutical industry.

Using his constitutional authority, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court through a notice dated February 16, 2018, summoned the proceedings of all pending cases before the Sindh High Court to the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

The pharmaceutical industry and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) were asked to present their respective positions on the spurious drugs in the market, non-availability of essential drugs and the inability of DRAP to fix justifiable prices of genuine drugs in Pakistan. The proceedings held under the CJ indicated that both the pharmaceutical industry as well as DRAP could not arrive at a consensus on these apparent human rights issues. Based on the historical perspective, the CJ demanded a response from both the pharma industry as well as DRAP.

With a view to streamlining operations of the pharmaceutical industry and ensuring access of all essential and life- saving medicines to patients, the pharma industry recommended that some amendments be made in the existing policy. Some of these were that DRAP should only regulate the prices of essential medicines and prices of these drugs should be referenced to countries with similar socio economic conditions as Pakistan. It was also recommended that the issue of low-priced drugs (for Tuberculosis, etc.) should be addressed immediately so that more manufacturers could enter the market and their access to patients in Pakistan could be improved. The pharma industry also said that pricing of medicines should not be considered in isolation as this has a direct bearing on the access to quality medicines for patients.

It must be considered that since cost increases are not under the control of the pharmaceutical industry due to various external factors, including exchange rates, power tariffs, etc. it is unjust to expect that the industry will absorb the rising costs and it will not be able to retain lifesaving medicines in the market for the benefit of patients.

The state must ensure that life saving medicines are available as and when required. Unfortunately, the state has failed in its duty to ensure access of quality products to patients in Pakistan as many of the lifesaving medicines either have disappeared or remain in short supply for the past few years and both the media and the public at large blame the pharmaceutical companies for this state of affairs. The people it seems have been left at the mercy of spurious drugs which are abundantly available all over the country. It needs to be understood that the pharma manufacturers cannot carry on their business while running at a loss.

The state is responsible for providing health and education to its citizens but this has a cost. In such circumstances, the public at large is provided health and education facilities in the public sector such as hospitals and educational institutions in districts and cities.

It must also be understood that the private sector can only be attracted if it is ensured reasonable commercial benefits. In such a situation, the state cannot withdraw from its responsibility of providing health and education to the public by shifting it towards the private sector.

Like any other commercial sector, the pharmaceutical industry too is governed by commercial or profit-making interests. At the same time, the pharmaceutical industry has responsibilities towards the people as well. Among other things, this includes quality of all medicines and their affordability. The industry has to carefully determine drug prices so that people can afford the drugs, especially lifesaving medicines. But this also means the industry should be allowed to charge market competitive prices and still stay afloat. Market forces must then ensure that prices of medicines remain stable and essential drugs remain within reach of the general population. For this reason, the pharma industry must be run on commercially viable lines and allowed to make reasonable profits.

It would be unreasonable to expect that a commercially-driven industry will bear the full burden of disease in the country while the state conveniently stays away from its responsibilities.

The pharma industry in Pakistan must be given urgent relief and provided adjustment in prices of medicines because these adjustments have not been effected since 2002. As explained in the foregoing, if reasonable price increases are not allowed, the industry will be forced to withdraw or curtail manufacturing of a wide range of drugs in the country.