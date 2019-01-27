Pharma giant Sanofi announces next generation basal ‘Insulin Glargine U300’ in Pakistan

Islamabad

Sanofi, a French multinational pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Pakistan has announced the next generation basal insulin “insulin glargine U300” in Pakistan at a scientific event attended by leading doctors. The control of blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes remains suboptimal, with many patients on treatment for diabetes not reaching their blood sugar level goals.

Sanofi’s new basal insulin, designed to act over 24 hours, seeks to address this unmet need to improve the control of blood sugar in adults living with diabetes. This basal insulin was approved by FDA in 2015 and since then the drug has been introduced in many countries, including the US, Canada, Russia, Japan and India. Sanofi’s insulin glargine U300 works like the human body’s natural insulin and helps control blood sugar along with diet and exercise. The new insulin promises stable blood sugar control throughout the day and night, offering dosage flexibility and providing empowerment to patients.

Country Chair and General Manager, Sanofi Pakistan, Asim Jamal emphasized that “Sanofi is proud of its century-long heritage in diabetes research and development. We have been empowering people living with diabetes in Pakistan for over 50 years through oral therapies and for over a decade with insulin therapies. It is our endeavor to bring innovative solutions to patients to improve their health while our team of dedicated Diabetes Educators strives to empower people with diabetes to manage their condition efficiently and live active, full lives.

We remain committed to bringing advanced therapies to Pakistan, delivering better health outcomes for people with diabetes.” International experts on diabetes management shared their experience and expertise with local doctors, addressing topics that would help local clinicians to make well informed decisions for their diabetes patients taking multiple factors into consideration.

Professor at the Department of Diabetology and Internal Medicine, Medical University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland Dr. Leszek Czupryniak, in a presentation ‘An insulin of today for a steady tomorrow’, said that nearly 50% of people living with diabetes remain uncontrolled.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp