Pharma Co joins hands with PES

The global biopharmaceutical company (Lilly Pakistan) announced its partnership with the Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES) for postgraduate medical education in diabetes to participate in the 7th EASD (European Association for the Study of Diabetes) and GGSD (Gulf Group for the Study of Diabetes) postgraduate course in clinical diabetes.

This new partnership supported by Lilly was announced at the 16th Annual Conference of the Pakistan Endocrine Society. Through this partnership, the annual EASD – GGSD postgraduate medical education program initiated in 2012 will now host doctors working in the diabetes field in Pakistan.

The annual medical education program designed by the EASD and GGSD faculty aims at advancing diabetes care and enabling the exchange of international expertise with local practitioners from across the region.

The 2018 EASD-GGSD forum will include a 3-day training program covering Type 2 diabetes with special focus on lifestyle modifications, medical therapies, and the management of diabetes and its complications. The courses will also incorporate interactive lectures, case presentations and workshops.

In a region known to have one of the highest incidence of diabetes in the world, these longstanding strategic partnerships reflect Lilly’s enduring commitment for better diabetes care in the region, and for programs.

