Pharma bodies oppose opening of big chain stores in IIOJK

Alleging that the plan of Indian government to in-troduce multi-brand and big chain stores in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will have devastating effect on the livelihood of traders and their employees, Jammu Pharmaceutical Dis-tributors Association and the Jammu Chemists As-sociation have called upon Narendra Modi to shun this plan.

While addressing a joint press conference, here, Rakesh Gupta, President of Jammu Pharmaceutical Distributors Association and Naveen Kumar Bali, President of Jammu Chemists Association, high-lighted the challenges being faced by the traders across the occupied territory and the devastating results and gloomy future in store for traders after the opening of physical stores by the multi brand chains.

Rakesh Gupta appealed to the PM to restrict the opening of Multi Brand and Big Chain Stores only to the Metro Cities or in cities having huge popula-tion. He cautioned that if the government of India does not decide on this now , it will result in huge losses to approximately 8 crore traders who shall not be able to compete and ultimately collapse

Rakesh Gupta cautioned the Pharma manufac-turers in particular to choose their partners who have been working with them since decades and decide on business ethics otherwise it would be catastrophic not only for their business partners but ultimately for them too.

Naveen Kumar Bali alleged that such big chains are offering a honey bait to the chemists with lucra-tive offers but appealed to the Chemists fraternity to be wise and not deal with them.—KMS