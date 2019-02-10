PHA to plant 100,000 saplings

Rawalpindi

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi will plant over 100,000 saplings during spring plantation campaign launched here on Feb 9.

According to a PHA spokesman, all the arrangements have been finalized to make the campaign a success.

Chairman PHA, Asif Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi/Director General PHA Dr. Omar Jahangir, officers of district administration, members of national and provincial assemblies and representatives of civil society attended the inaugural ceremony of the plantation campaign organized at Commissioner House Rawalpindi.

The spokesman informed that maximum saplings would be planted at the green belts of the city including Liaquat Bagh, Double Road, Shamsabad, Rashid Minhas and other areas.

Efforts would also be made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign.—APP

