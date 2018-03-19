PHA to organize Ladies Gala from March 22

Rawalpindi

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is organizing Ladies Gala 2018 from March 22 to April 1 at Nawaz Sharif Park. Talking to APP, Director Admin & Finance PHA Bilal Rauf said the Gala is a new initiative taken by PHA as the authority has been holding Jashan e Baharaan and flower show every year.

The gala, he said, would be only for women and kids, adding, female staff on all stalls and security personnel would to facilitate the participants. Bilal said the event is something beyond recreation to provide a unique platform to women for having health, education, entertainment and other amusement facilities without any charge. He told that special health care stalls would be set to educate women on different health issues, skin care program and consultation with expert doctor particularly professional dermatologists, gynecologists and nutritionists.

The program includes self defense workshop, kitchen gardening, fitness, musical show, handicraft, book exhibition, face painting, food court, traditional cuisine, shopping area, magical show and daily lucky draw. He further said reputed welfare organizations particularly Edhi, Pakistan Sweet Homes, Shaukat Khanum have been invited to participate in the gala for fund raising for their institutions.—APP