PHA striving hard to reduce air pollution & make city green

City Reporter

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is striving to reduce air pollution and make the city green, said PHA Vice Chairman Malik Abid Hussain.

Talking to media he said that the authority was trying to provide an attractive and healthier natural environment to the residents.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the monsoon plantation campaign launched by PHA a success. He said, the PHA had come up with a tree planting plan on the banks of Nullah Leh and Sowan river.

As many as 25,000 seed balls were thrown on the banks of Sowan River under monsoon tree planting campaign.

He said that all possible steps were being taken in the light of the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab to make the city green.

PHA had earlier tested seed balls in Murree area which was very successful and hoped that good results would be seen in Rawalpindi as well, he said adding, seeds had already sprouted in most of the seed balls during the preparation phase.