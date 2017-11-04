PHA to revamp city’s two entry points with decorative plants

Rawalpindi

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has given assent for developing the city’s two entry points with flowers and decorative plants.

According to PHA sources, the meeting of board of directors chaired by Chairman Malik Abrar was attended by Mayor Sardar Naseem and members of board of directors. Malik Abrar apprised the members that the Authority has taken the initiative for beautification and renovation of parks in the city whereas new parks are also being constructed. The meeting approved the budget for 2017-18 besides regulation of mechanical rides. The members were told that the Authority would assign special duties to the staff for maintenance of entrance points.—APP