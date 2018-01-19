PHA Rawalpindi upgrades eight city parks

Rawalpindi

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has upgraded eight city parks to facilitate the citizens and make the environment healthy.

Talking to APP, a PHA official said the authority, from the day one, had been working to beautify and improve parks, greenbelts and roadside areas in its jurisdiction. The up-gradation projects included rehabilitation of walking tracks, setting up new swings, landscape development and installation of security system to ensure safety and security of the visitors, he added.

The parks, which have been developed recently, included Gulzar-e-Fatima, Qari Khushi Mohammad, Farooq e Azam, Dhoke Khilu near Nawaz Sharif Park, Atta Shaheed, Dawar in Khayaban e Sir Syed, Lala and Hilal Park, he said.

The PHA official said the Gulzar e Fatima Park in Satellite Town was developed to provide recreational facilities to women and children. Its jogging track, gym and landscape had been completed. New swings and a security system were installed whereas a lady instructor had been deputed to assist women visitors, he added.

At the Qari Khushi Mohammad Park, a 25-foot high model of Minar-e-Pakistan had been installed, he added.—APP