PHA plants saplings at BBH under spring plantation drive

Rawalpindi

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Friday planted saplings at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) under ongoing Spring Plantation Drive launched here to achieve targets set for Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

PHA’s Spring Plantation drive was launched here on Fen 27 which was in full swing and saplings of different species were being planted in different areas of the city, PHA spokesman informed APP.

Chairman PHA, Asif Mahmood, Director Admin and Finance Bilal Rauf, Deputy Director Admin and Finance Masood Arshad, Director Horticulture Sheikh Tariq, PHA officers, BBH’s nursing staff and a large number of students of Punjab College participated in the plantation.

She said that to encourage plantation and turn the city into a green town, the authority had prepared a plantation ‘float’ which was moving across the city highlighting the fruits, vegetables and flowers of the region and those which were being promoted during the spring plantation campaign.

She said the students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members were also participating in the campaign.

The PHA was also providing plants free of cost to the citizens during the spring plantation campaign. Maximum saplings will be planted in different areas of the city including Public Park Shamsabad, Arid Agriculture University, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Satellite Town College, Committee Chowk Graveyard, Adyala Jail, Police Line, Police Stations, Rescue-15, Shamsabad complex, IJP Road, Raja Bazar, College Road, DAV College Road and Rawalpindi Press Club.

According to PHA Chairman, the drive would continue for one month and the students and civil society members would plant saplings and seeds in different areas of the city and ensure their care as well, adding, they had started planting trees in the hilly areas around the city.

Efforts were being made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, he said.

To a question he informed that the traders and PHA have decided to work together to revive and enhance the natural beauty of the city.—APP

