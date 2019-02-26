PHA finalizes arrangements to launch spring plantation campaign

Rawalpindi

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi has finalized arrangements to launch Spring Plantation Campaign on Feb 27, Wednesday, under Clean and Green Pakistan Programme.

According to PHA spokesman, over 100,000 saplings would be planted in the city during this season.

She informed that to encourage plantation and turn the city into a green town, the authority was preparing a plantation ‘float’ which would move across the city highlighting the fruits, vegetables and flowers of the region and those which will be promoted during the spring plantation campaign.—APP

