PHA directs PTI to pay Rs2.4m for damaging Greater Iqbal Park

Days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) displayed a strong show of power at Minar-e-Pakistan, Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA) has prepared a bill of Rs 2.4 million in terms of damages to historic Greater Iqbal Park, caused by the rally.

PHA Director General Mian Shakeel Ahmed has revealed that the engineering and infrastructure, including lights, railings and other fixtures were damaged during the political rally which was besides horticulture losses of Rs 238,200.

“It has prepared a claim which is being forwarded to the political party. It is public infrastructure, developed through taxpayers’ money, so no political party or citizen can be allowed to ruin it,” he added.

On the other hand, PTI Central Vice President Shoaib Siddiqui, expressed they had not yet received any claim from PHA or other government agency.

Previously, PTI’s central leader Aleem Khan had said that his party would bear all damages incurred during PTI’s power show.

Following PTI’s public gathering on April 29, the party had to face massive criticism when pictures depicting used bottles and packets, allegedly consumed by its workers, started doing the rounds on social media.

PTI Chief Imran Khan had presented an 11-point agenda during his hours-long address on Sunday at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.

Speaking about an 11-point agenda to make a “Naya” (new) Pakistan, he said, “Ask yourself, why was this country made? Why, on this ground in 1940, did Quaid-e-Azam declare that we want Pakistan?” Pakistan, today, is contrary to Quaid and Allama Iqbal’s vision, he said.—INP

